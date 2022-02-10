Arizona State Retirement System Has $350,000 Position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $25.95 on Thursday. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.00.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $125.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 9.30%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.30.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

