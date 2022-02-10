Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.05 and last traded at $17.12. Approximately 1,082,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 140,808,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $361,876.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 723,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 82,281 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,106,537 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,126 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,233,146 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,324,000 after acquiring an additional 97,602 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 130,501 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.