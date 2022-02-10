GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 4,389 Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,389 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 6.3% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 72,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 142.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 14.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEP opened at $55.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.50 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.07 and a 200 day moving average of $53.77. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 12 month low of $48.93 and a 12 month high of $69.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

