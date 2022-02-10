Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Down 4%

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)’s share price dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.20 and last traded at $22.28. Approximately 46,495 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,547,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

CTRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.31.

In related news, VP Kevin William Smith sold 11,345 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $227,694.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher Clason sold 85,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $1,774,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 272,941 shares of company stock worth $5,606,410 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

