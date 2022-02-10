HighTower Advisors LLC Has $8.80 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF worth $8,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIRL. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $820,000.

Get iShares MSCI Ireland ETF alerts:

Shares of EIRL opened at $57.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.84 and its 200-day moving average is $57.92. iShares MSCI Ireland ETF has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $62.30.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Ireland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Ireland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.