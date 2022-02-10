Natixis Makes New $3.55 Million Investment in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 162,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $26.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -206.14 and a beta of 2.51. Viper Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $14.24 and a twelve month high of $27.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $58,336.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.