Natixis Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Natixis decreased its position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 95.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,895,188 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Huazhu Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huazhu Group stock opened at $43.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.27 and its 200 day moving average is $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.75 and a beta of 1.41. Huazhu Group Limited has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huazhu Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.62.

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

