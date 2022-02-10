Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) were up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.02 and last traded at $4.02. Approximately 27,353 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,779,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JOBY shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). On average, analysts forecast that Joby Aviation Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra bought 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $979,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $251,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intel Corp purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $463,170,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,233,000. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,210,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,228,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $21,644,000. 38.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.