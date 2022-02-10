Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s share price traded up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $122.23 and last traded at $120.97. 250,321 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 23,152,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Benchmark cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.66.

The company has a market cap of $342.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.69 and its 200 day moving average is $150.39.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 133.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 166,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,849,000 after purchasing an additional 95,360 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781,188 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 13,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. 21.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

