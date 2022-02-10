Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s share price traded up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $122.23 and last traded at $120.97. 250,321 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 23,152,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.82.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Benchmark cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.66.
The company has a market cap of $342.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.69 and its 200 day moving average is $150.39.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 133.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 166,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,849,000 after purchasing an additional 95,360 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781,188 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 13,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. 21.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Alibaba Group Company Profile (NYSE:BABA)
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)
- Time to give Flex Stock a Go
- Top Marijuana Stocks: Plenty of Investment Opportunities Abound (You’re not Late to the Game)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks That Could Outperform
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
- The Long Case for Buying Hasbro Stock May Lie in the Metaverse
Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.