Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 41,921 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,891,153 shares.The stock last traded at $4.84 and had previously closed at $4.75.

TEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays downgraded Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. StockNews.com raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Telefónica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.23.

Get Telefónica alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.60. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.1657 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. Telefónica’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Telefónica by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 15,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Telefónica by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Telefónica by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Telefónica (NYSE:TEF)

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.