Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 180,666 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,941,450 shares.The stock last traded at $9.07 and had previously closed at $8.92.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YINN. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 105.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth about $226,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 1,006.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 20,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

