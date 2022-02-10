iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 123,730 shares.The stock last traded at $107.25 and had previously closed at $107.33.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IWL. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

