Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective increased by Wolfe Research from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a peer perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $72.00 to $40.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.93.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $38.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $22.81 and a 1 year high of $155.52.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 3,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $175,138.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,010 shares of company stock valued at $423,792. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 729.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after buying an additional 117,932 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,073,279,000. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. now owns 1,866,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,450,000 after buying an additional 142,096 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $563,000. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

