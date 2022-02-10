Natixis Makes New $4.16 Million Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Natixis acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,164,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 149.7% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 137.3% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2,701.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 452,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,026,000 after purchasing an additional 436,074 shares during the last quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 108,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 74,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $106.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.10. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $84.44 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

