Natixis Purchases New Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Natixis purchased a new stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,036,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,390,000 after acquiring an additional 25,816 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Universal Display by 101,798.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,340,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,306 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Universal Display by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,864,000 after purchasing an additional 90,166 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Universal Display by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 533,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,907 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

NASDAQ OLED opened at $152.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.18. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $136.92 and a 52-week high of $250.82. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.33.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.