Natixis Purchases Shares of 41,615 Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Natixis acquired a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter worth $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter worth $56,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 16.3% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TER. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.58.

TER opened at $121.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.51 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.21%.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $1,861,528.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,618,482. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

