Insider Selling: Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) EVP Sells 1,102 Shares of Stock

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $99,323.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $90.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.68. Equity Residential has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $93.03.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Equity Residential by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 21,490 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in Equity Residential by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 28,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Equity Residential by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after acquiring an additional 10,260 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,930,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Equity Residential by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,121,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,327,000 after acquiring an additional 927,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.88.

