Warburg Research Analysts Give Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €90.00 Price Target

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been assigned a €90.00 ($103.45) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SAX. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($101.15) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($109.20) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.00 ($98.85) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($105.75) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.80 ($88.28) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €85.18 ($97.91).

Shares of ETR:SAX opened at €69.10 ($79.43) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 111.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.56. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €62.10 ($71.38) and a one year high of €76.80 ($88.28). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €67.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is €69.39.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

