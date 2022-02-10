U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on USX. Morgan Stanley downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Xpress Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

NYSE USX opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $223.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.63. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $12.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.39.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.11). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nathan H. Harwell sold 4,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $40,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacob Lawson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $102,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,920 shares of company stock worth $322,922. Insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,200,000 after purchasing an additional 48,574 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,434,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 250,024 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 53,924 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 12.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 983,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 110,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 28.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 178,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

