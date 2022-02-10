National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Price Target Cut to $50.00

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.11.
Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $43.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.98. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $41.18 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
National Retail Properties Company Profile
National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
