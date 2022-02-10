National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Price Target Cut to $50.00

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.11.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $43.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.98. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $41.18 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.