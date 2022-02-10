Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) PT Raised to $23.00 at Raymond James

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 3.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ARCC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.97.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $22.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.07. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 55.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

