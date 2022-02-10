Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,939 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 108,599 shares.The stock last traded at $15.47 and had previously closed at $15.54.

CCU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.80 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.7066 dividend. This is an increase from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 8.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 302,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 22,318 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1,145.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 586,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after purchasing an additional 539,438 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 6.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 19,214 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 7.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 333.5% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 149,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 115,024 shares during the period. 17.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile (NYSE:CCU)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

