The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 19,241 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,241 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $5,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. 27.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Shares of BLDP opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.21 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $41.52.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. The business had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BLDP. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.35.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.