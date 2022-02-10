Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in argenx were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in argenx by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 577,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,347,000 after purchasing an additional 77,308 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of argenx by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 983,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,149,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 22.7% during the third quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the third quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARGX. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of argenx from €340.00 ($390.80) to €350.00 ($402.30) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of argenx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Guggenheim raised shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.26.

Shares of ARGX opened at $300.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.38 and a beta of 1.10. argenx SE has a twelve month low of $248.21 and a twelve month high of $382.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $304.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.85.

About argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

