Trexquant Investment LP Takes $406,000 Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schrödinger in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Schrödinger by 15.4% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Schrödinger by 518.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schrödinger by 36.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schrödinger by 137.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

SDGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $566,004.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schrödinger stock opened at $27.76 on Thursday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.79.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 64.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Schrödinger Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.