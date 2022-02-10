Trexquant Investment LP Invests $360,000 in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the second quarter worth $1,687,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.8% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 237,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,080,000 after purchasing an additional 14,071 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 18.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBSS opened at $80.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.20. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.82 and a twelve month high of $94.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.27). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 24.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

