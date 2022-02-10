Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $369,000 Investment in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 19,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in EverQuote during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 13,294 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 221.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 24,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Get EverQuote alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVER shares. lowered their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $15.45 on Thursday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $54.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.07 million, a P/E ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.60.

In other EverQuote news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $152,525.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $61,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 391,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,671,977 and have sold 23,836 shares valued at $383,259. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER).

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.