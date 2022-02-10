Trexquant Investment LP Invests $370,000 in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,604 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth $70,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.88.

WTFC opened at $102.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.96 and its 200 day moving average is $86.10. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.66 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.34%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Alex E. Washington III bought 4,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.61 per share, for a total transaction of $403,245.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

