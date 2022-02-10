Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $383,000 Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 22.3% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,458,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,865,000 after purchasing an additional 813,015 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 140.6% during the third quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 750,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,457,000 after purchasing an additional 438,802 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 212.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,219,000 after purchasing an additional 431,443 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 106.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,519,000 after purchasing an additional 314,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 9.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,331,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,853,000 after purchasing an additional 110,129 shares during the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $1,255,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $38.65 on Thursday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $47.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.63.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

SMCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

