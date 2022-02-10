Trexquant Investment LP Has $341,000 Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 76.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWL. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 11,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 34,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWL opened at $49.72 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $53.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.06.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

