Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 5,375 Shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,503 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Orrstown Financial Services were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 186,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. 41.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ORRF opened at $24.67 on Thursday. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $25.91. The firm has a market cap of $276.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average of $24.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 26.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

In related news, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $73,974.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,371 shares of company stock valued at $109,305. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Orrstown Financial Services Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

