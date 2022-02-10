Martingale Asset Management L P Has $554,000 Stock Holdings in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) by 52.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Alerus Financial were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 144.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 14.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 667,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,366,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 105,540.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALRS stock opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $493.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.77. Alerus Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.94 and a 12 month high of $38.31.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 21.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Alerus Financial Profile

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

