Martingale Asset Management L P Makes New $464,000 Investment in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PACW. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,287,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,364,000 after buying an additional 879,754 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,671,000 after buying an additional 566,843 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,448,000 after purchasing an additional 563,363 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 166.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 508,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,061,000 after purchasing an additional 317,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,670,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,545,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

PACW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

PACW stock opened at $50.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.48. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

