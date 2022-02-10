Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Stock Holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,904 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Republic Bancorp by 230.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Republic Bancorp by 19.7% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 91,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Republic Bancorp by 18.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Republic Bancorp by 16.6% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 28,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $330,000. 25.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBCAA opened at $48.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.13. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $39.68 and a one year high of $57.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.60.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 8.58%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RBCAA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Hovde Group cut shares of Republic Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Republic Bancorp Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

