Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stock Position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,405 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 24,882 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 314,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,072,000 after buying an additional 91,503 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in bluebird bio by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 14,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $28,473.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $31,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,941 shares of company stock worth $106,476. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $7.36 on Thursday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $47.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average is $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $515.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

