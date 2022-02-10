Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $17.67 Million Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $17,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Zscaler from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Zscaler from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on Zscaler from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. upped their price target on Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.32.

ZS stock opened at $280.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.42 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $281.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.15. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total value of $554,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total value of $2,688,892.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,267 shares of company stock worth $18,518,862. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

