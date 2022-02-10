Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to post earnings per share of $0.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Unum Group posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $5.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNM. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Unum Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

Shares of UNM opened at $28.24 on Monday. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Unum Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 53.5% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 772.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

