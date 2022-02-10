First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 18,588 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SWX shares. TheStreet downgraded Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

SWX opened at $67.22 on Thursday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $73.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.02.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 58.19%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

