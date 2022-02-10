$1.38 EPS Expected for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to post $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.41. OSI Systems also reported earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

OSIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $83.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.56. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $78.63 and a 52-week high of $102.24.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $913,756.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,402 shares of company stock worth $2,693,956 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 290.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 11,931 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,855,000 after purchasing an additional 71,384 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

