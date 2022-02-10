Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.61 Million Position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 28.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 178,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,338 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Adecoagro by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 49,108 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Adecoagro by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Adecoagro by 776.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,436,000 after acquiring an additional 832,606 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 266.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 274,443 shares in the last quarter. 58.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGRO shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adecoagro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

AGRO opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $961.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.19. Adecoagro S.A. has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $325.62 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 13.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

