Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires Shares of 12,834 Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 9.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 12.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $28.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.67. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $36.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

