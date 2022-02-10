Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Holdings Boosted by Natixis

Natixis boosted its position in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,061 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,275 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Forterra were worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Forterra by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,367,000 after purchasing an additional 19,339 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Forterra by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,016,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,506,000 after purchasing an additional 39,833 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Forterra by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,467,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,504,000 after purchasing an additional 36,531 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Forterra by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,435,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,754,000 after purchasing an additional 720,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Forterra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRTA opened at $23.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 2.20. Forterra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

