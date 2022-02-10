Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 9,501 Shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) by 111.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Vapotherm were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter worth about $561,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 32,936 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,127,000. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Shares of VAPO stock opened at $17.05 on Thursday. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $35.52. The company has a market capitalization of $444.54 million, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of -1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VAPO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vapotherm has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Vapotherm Profile

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.