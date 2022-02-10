Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 8,100 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 237,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $18,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Barrett Business Services in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 116,250.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Barrett Business Services in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 183.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 5.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $111,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent P. Price acquired 1,500 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BBSI opened at $62.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.78. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a one year low of $62.36 and a one year high of $86.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.48.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

