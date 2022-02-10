Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 93.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $18,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $56.77 on Thursday. Glaukos Co. has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 7.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.79 and a beta of 1.51.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

