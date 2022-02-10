Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,643,493 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 413,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $18,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CEMEX during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 998.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 1,473.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. 35.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CEMEX alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.20 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.43.

CEMEX stock opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $9.09.

About CEMEX

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.