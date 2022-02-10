OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $132,000 Position in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,141 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Gores Holdings VII were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,376,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,889,000 after buying an additional 240,748 shares during the period. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 1,027,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after purchasing an additional 27,146 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 878,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 459,752 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 604,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 214,400 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $419,000.

Shares of GSEVU opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

