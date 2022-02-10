PEAK6 Investments LLC Takes $632,000 Position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Guess? by 90.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Guess? in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Guess? in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Guess? in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Guess? in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $24.09 on Thursday. Guess?, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.38.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Guess? had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $643.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This is a boost from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Guess?’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

In other Guess? news, CFO Kathryn Low Anderson sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $203,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

