Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $109.50, but opened at $118.79. Simpson Manufacturing shares last traded at $118.71, with a volume of 620 shares changing hands.

The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.66. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $418.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CJS Securities upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Sidoti upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total value of $255,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,100 shares of company stock worth $995,035 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 254,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,346,000 after purchasing an additional 21,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.20. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

