PEAK6 Investments LLC Has $588,000 Stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV)

PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,420 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFIV. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,904,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 258.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 227,256 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 20.0% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 599,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 99,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFIV opened at $9.78 on Thursday. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

